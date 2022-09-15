Capital International Ltd. CA Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $208.28 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.19. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76.
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.59.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
