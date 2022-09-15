Capital International Sarl Buys 3,285 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 119,140 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

