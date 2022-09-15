Capital International Sarl Buys 5,942 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 22.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 84.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 17.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

NTES opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

