Capital International Sarl Cuts Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Capital International Sarl cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HGV opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.96. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

