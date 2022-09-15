Capital International Sarl Grows Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,093,000 after buying an additional 1,877,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,504,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,201,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 111,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -121.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

