Capital International Sarl Grows Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 175.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter worth $58,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $132.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $163,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137 shares of company stock worth $252,691. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

