Capital International Sarl Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,036,409,000 after acquiring an additional 467,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after acquiring an additional 768,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,688,186,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,250 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $107.98 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.16 and a 200 day moving average of $122.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

