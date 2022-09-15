Capital International Sarl Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $242.31 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

