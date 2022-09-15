Capital International Sarl Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

