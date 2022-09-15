Capital International Sarl Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.