Capital International Sarl Has $3.66 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $116.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.86. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.