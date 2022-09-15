Capital International Sarl Has $4.78 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 485.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 19,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after buying an additional 304,829 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $326.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $129.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

