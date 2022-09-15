Capital International Sarl Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 312,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,767,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $4,427,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

