Capital International Sarl Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 180.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132,823 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Grab were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRAB. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.37. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

