Capital International Sarl Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Bunge were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.