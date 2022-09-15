Capital International Sarl Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 78.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,968,000 after buying an additional 1,442,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $41,726,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $29,114,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

