Capital International Sarl Increases Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ITT were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after acquiring an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,055,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 371,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,349,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

