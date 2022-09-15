Capital International Sarl Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.