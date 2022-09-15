Capital International Sarl Purchases 15,382 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

NYSE:BAM opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

