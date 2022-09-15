Capital International Sarl Purchases 15,673 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 195,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

