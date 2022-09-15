Capital International Sarl Purchases 2,482 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.