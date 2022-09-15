Capital International Sarl Purchases 9,609 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Lear by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Down 1.1 %

Lear stock opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day moving average is $136.83. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Lear’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s payout ratio is 163.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lear to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,656. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.