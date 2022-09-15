Capital International Sarl Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,069,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,725,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

