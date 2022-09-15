Capital International Sarl Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in PayPal by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in PayPal by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,071,810,000 after purchasing an additional 49,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $97.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $285.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.