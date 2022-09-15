Capital International Sarl Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in MSCI by 16.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 110,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MSCI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,346,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MSCI by 83.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,744,000 after buying an additional 34,040 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 195.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 127.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSCI Trading Down 0.6 %

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $469.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.54 and its 200 day moving average is $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

