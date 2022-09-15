Capital International Sarl Reduces Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 426,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 46,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLIC stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLIC. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

