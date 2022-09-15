Capital International Sarl Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

