Capital International Sarl Sells 103,278 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,278 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in DLocal were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in DLocal by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in DLocal by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 1,543.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

