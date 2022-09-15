Capital International Sarl Sells 103,278 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,278 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in DLocal were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in DLocal by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in DLocal by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 1,543.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
