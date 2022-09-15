Capital International Sarl Sells 1,440 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital International Sarl cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,009,510,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra upped their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.08.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $32,744,401. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $600.14 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

