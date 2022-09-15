Capital International Sarl Sells 1,811 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 79.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $25,137,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 603.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 87.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in First Republic Bank by 4,347.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

FRC stock opened at $147.49 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.69 and a 200 day moving average of $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

