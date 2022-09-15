Capital International Sarl Sells 611 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital International Sarl reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 291.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $622.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $385.11 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.92 and a 12 month high of $774.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

