Capital International Sarl Sells 6,209 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

