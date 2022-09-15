Capital International Sarl Sells 87,268 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,268 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 620,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 80,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

