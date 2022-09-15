Capital International Sarl Takes Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 84.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM stock opened at $113.52 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 126.71%.

SQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

