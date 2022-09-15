Capital International Sarl Takes Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 38.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Zai Lab by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 209,964 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zai Lab by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $12,821,000.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $136.18.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

