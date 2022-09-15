Capital International Sarl Trims Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.