Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 2,395,500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $995,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.86.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.