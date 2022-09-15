Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 360,371 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Datadog were worth $757,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.
Insider Activity at Datadog
Datadog Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,712.71 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.14.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
