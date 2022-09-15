Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $666,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.5 %

BURL stock opened at $137.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day moving average of $171.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $314.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.