Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,684,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,665 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $468,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 71.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 260,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 108,366 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.