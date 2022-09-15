Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,835,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,649,863 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,127,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $434,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $364,752,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $137,219,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 96.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,925,000 after buying an additional 442,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $255.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.02. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

