Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $624,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $122.26 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.77. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

