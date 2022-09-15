Capital Research Global Investors Has $519.84 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387,052 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Copart were worth $519,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT stock opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.07. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Copart to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

