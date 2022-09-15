Capital Research Global Investors Has $580.91 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583,413 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,574 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $580,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC stock opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.