Capital Research Global Investors Has $668.13 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,116,666 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,582,164 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $668,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $208.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.46. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.