Capital Research Global Investors Has $737.27 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,437,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 197,015 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $737,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.
UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.
Shares of UPS stock opened at $190.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
