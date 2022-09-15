Capital Research Global Investors Has $793.87 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,474,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154,583 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $793,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSM opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.70. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

