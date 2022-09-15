Capital Research Global Investors Has $936.12 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,470,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $936,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $9,776,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $17,265,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $198.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.