Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,595,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816,598 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.05% of Hasbro worth $622,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $80.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

