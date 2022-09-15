Capital Research Global Investors Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,891,897 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,566,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 770,218 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,064,914 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 620,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 4.3 %

HAL opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

